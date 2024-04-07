Open Menu

Fatal Shootout In Wah Saddar: Police Claim Robbers Killed By Their Own Accomplices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Fatal shootout in Wah Saddar: Police claim robbers killed by their own accomplices

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a dramatic turn of events, a fatal shootout unfolded within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police station on Sunday, resulting in the demise of two alleged robbers at the hands of their own associates, as asserted by the police.

According to a police spokesman, the suspects met their tragic fate through the firing of their own accomplices, dispelli

encounter.

The incident transpired when a police patrol observed three individuals riding a motorcycle on Bajjar road, prompting them to signal the suspects to stop due to their suspicious behavior. However, the situation escalated when the suspects opened fire, with one police constable, Waqas, miraculously escaping unharmed thanks to his bulletproof jacket.

The ensuing exchange of gunfire resulted in the demise of the two robbers by the hands of their own allies, as per the police's version of events. Subsequently, a search operation was launched to apprehend the fleeing criminals, with multiple teams mobilized to track them down without delay.

In response to the incident, high-ranking police officials swiftly arrived at the scene, reinforcing the gravity of the situation. The unfolding events paint a vivid picture of the intensity and danger faced by law enforcement in the line of duty.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Exchange Road Saddar Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

4 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

22 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

22 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

22 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

23 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

23 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

23 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

23 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan