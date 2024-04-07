Fatal Shootout In Wah Saddar: Police Claim Robbers Killed By Their Own Accomplices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 09:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a dramatic turn of events, a fatal shootout unfolded within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police station on Sunday, resulting in the demise of two alleged robbers at the hands of their own associates, as asserted by the police.
According to a police spokesman, the suspects met their tragic fate through the firing of their own accomplices, dispelli
encounter.
The incident transpired when a police patrol observed three individuals riding a motorcycle on Bajjar road, prompting them to signal the suspects to stop due to their suspicious behavior. However, the situation escalated when the suspects opened fire, with one police constable, Waqas, miraculously escaping unharmed thanks to his bulletproof jacket.
The ensuing exchange of gunfire resulted in the demise of the two robbers by the hands of their own allies, as per the police's version of events. Subsequently, a search operation was launched to apprehend the fleeing criminals, with multiple teams mobilized to track them down without delay.
In response to the incident, high-ranking police officials swiftly arrived at the scene, reinforcing the gravity of the situation. The unfolding events paint a vivid picture of the intensity and danger faced by law enforcement in the line of duty.
