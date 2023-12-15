Fateh-e-Khawani offered for police, Pakistan army’s martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Fateh-e-Khawani and prayers were offered for the souls of the police and Pakistan army’s martyrs and for the prosperity of the country.

Police spokesman told on Friday that Quran Khawani was held at Hattala police station as per directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani where the participants offered prayers for the high ranks of the martyrs and patience for their bereaved families.

They extended good wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

They paid glowing tributes to the police and Pakistan army’s personnel who laid down their lives and offered tremendous sacrifices for peace and protection of the motherland.

Prayers were also offered for the country’s prosperity, unity and development.

APP/slm