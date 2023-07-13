Fateh-e-Mubahila conference held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC)on Thursday organized the "Fateh-e-Mubahila" conference in collaboration with the Central Imam Hussain Council.

The Conference was presided over by the Chairman of the Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi.

Addressing the conference, Dr Mehdi said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) gave a message through the call of Mubahila that "When the opponents refuse to accept arguments, they should compare their characters, which is a bright and brilliant proof of the truthfulness of the Holy Prophet(SAW) and the veracity of the religion of Islam." Muslims can regain their lost position with unity and settlement, he said and added that a comprehensive strategy should be made to spread the teachings of the Ahl-Bait whom the Hazrat Muhammad (S.

A.W) had taken with him to the field of Mubahila to testify his truthfulness.

When the opponents refused to accept the message of islam, according to the decree of Allah,Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) in the light of revelation, said to them that "You come and bring your wives, sons and daughters with you." Mehdi said that when the greatest Christian priest saw the daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren coming to the field of Mubahila with the Holy Prophet(SAW), he told his nation that if they resist them, future generations will be wiped out".

In the end, a special prayer was offered for the integrity of the country and the end of terrorism.

A large number of people participated in the conference.