Open Menu

Fateh-e-Mubahila Conference Held At PAC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Fateh-e-Mubahila conference held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC)on Thursday organized the "Fateh-e-Mubahila" conference in collaboration with the Central Imam Hussain Council.

The Conference was presided over by the Chairman of the Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi.

Addressing the conference, Dr Mehdi said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) gave a message through the call of Mubahila that "When the opponents refuse to accept arguments, they should compare their characters, which is a bright and brilliant proof of the truthfulness of the Holy Prophet(SAW) and the veracity of the religion of Islam." Muslims can regain their lost position with unity and settlement, he said and added that a comprehensive strategy should be made to spread the teachings of the Ahl-Bait whom the Hazrat Muhammad (S.

A.W) had taken with him to the field of Mubahila to testify his truthfulness.

When the opponents refused to accept the message of islam, according to the decree of Allah,Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) in the light of revelation, said to them that "You come and bring your wives, sons and daughters with you." Mehdi said that when the greatest Christian priest saw the daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren coming to the field of Mubahila with the Holy Prophet(SAW), he told his nation that if they resist them, future generations will be wiped out".

In the end, a special prayer was offered for the integrity of the country and the end of terrorism.

A large number of people participated in the conference.

Related Topics

Punjab Prayer Muslim Christian Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

22 minutes ago
 IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and A ..

IPO Chairman visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

5 minutes ago
 Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaa ..

Around 7.2 million families received Benazir Kafaalat payments: Faisal Kundi

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of Ju ..

Russia's Public Debt Amounts to $347.7Bln as of July 1 - Central Bank

5 minutes ago
 NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen d ..

NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen disaster risk reduction

5 minutes ago
Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan