Fateha For Martyrs Of Indian Aggression At The SCP Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, along with all the Judges of the Supreme Court on Thursday held a formal condolence session to express profound grief over the martyrdom of innocent Pakistani citizens in a brutal and unprovoked attack by the Indian Army.

The Judges offered Fateha for the departed souls.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and deep sympathies to the bereaved families, acknowledging the profound pain and sorrow caused by this inhumane aggression.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite mercy upon the martyrs, elevate their ranks in the hereafter, and grant strength and patience to their families to endure this tragic and irreparable loss with courage and dignity.

The Supreme Court expressed solidarity with the affected families and the nation, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to justice, human dignity, and protecting innocent lives.

