Fateha For Martyrs Of Indian Aggression At The SCP Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, along with all the Judges of the Supreme Court on Thursday held a formal condolence session to express profound grief over the martyrdom of innocent Pakistani citizens in a brutal and unprovoked attack by the Indian Army.
The Judges offered Fateha for the departed souls.
They extended their heartfelt condolences and deep sympathies to the bereaved families, acknowledging the profound pain and sorrow caused by this inhumane aggression.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite mercy upon the martyrs, elevate their ranks in the hereafter, and grant strength and patience to their families to endure this tragic and irreparable loss with courage and dignity.
The Supreme Court expressed solidarity with the affected families and the nation, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to justice, human dignity, and protecting innocent lives.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fateha for martyrs of Indian aggression at the SCP held6 minutes ago
-
Drone crashes near Pakistan-India border in Ghotki, one Killed, another Injured26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vigilant to safeguard its sovereignty: Aqeel Malik56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's economic rise harsh reality for India: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh56 minutes ago
-
AJK President terms Indian aggression futile exercise to distract global attention from unresolved K ..1 hour ago
-
Civil defence training mandated in KP educational institutions amid rising tensions1 hour ago
-
'Facts speak louder than fiction': Sherry Rehman on India's claims1 hour ago
-
FC constable's funeral prayer offered in Lachi1 hour ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to deal emergency situation1 hour ago
-
AJK govt approves to set up CERC, EHRC, EIRC1 hour ago
-
Man arrested for anti-Institution remarks2 hours ago
-
PM thanks Erdogan for solidarity, support at "critical time"3 hours ago