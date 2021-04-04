Fateha khawani offered to commemorate death anniversary of ZA Bhutto

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Quran Khawani and Fateha was offered at Sukkur House on Sunday to commemorate the death anniversary of founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister, late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in which several groups of PPP workers from the district participated.

According to a spokesman of the Sukkur House, Abid Sheikh, some groups of workers also went to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for paying tribute and offering fateha on the occasion of death anniversary of late Z.A. Bhutto. Member National Assembly Noman islam Shaikh and ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh also offered fateha .