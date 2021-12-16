UrduPoint.com

'Fateha' Offered At Govt School For APS Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:04 PM

Government MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road held 'Fateha Khuwani' for the young martyrs of Army Public School here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :

Addressing the participants,Principal Rao Iqbal said that a number of Pak armed soldiers and civilians had embraced martyrdom during separate operations and wars since independence of Pakistan.

He said, "APS incident clearly indicates that our enemy is coward and they targeted the innocent children of a school instead of fighting with brave Pak army".

"The nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with their brave armed forces and they will foil the conspiracies and nefarious designs of anti-state elements", he added.

Later,school children presented national songs on the occasion.

