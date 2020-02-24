Fateha offered for Buner incident victims

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered Fateha for victims of land sliding incident in Salarzai area of District Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday offered Fateha for victims of land sliding incident in Salarzai area of District Buner.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Public Health Engineering Riaz Khan on point of order raised the issue.

The Speaker asked Maulan Lutfur Rehman of MMA to offer Fateha for the departed soul of the victims.