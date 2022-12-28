(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Fateha Khawani was held here at the Parliament House on Wednesday for the departed soul of the grandmother of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and mother of former minister Akram Khan Durrani.

The ceremony was attended by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Parliamentarians, high-ranking officers of the National Assembly secretariat and others.

The grandmother of the deputy speaker died last week. The participants of the ceremony prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

In the ceremony, the participants prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.