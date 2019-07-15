Fatehjang Police arrested six-member robbers gang

The Fatehjang police here on Monday arrested a six-member gang of robbers including two Afghan nationals and recovered motorcycle, a big amount in cash and illegal arms

FATEHJANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Fatehjang police here on Monday arrested a six-member gang of robbers including two Afghan nationals and recovered motorcycle, a big amount in cash and illegal arms.

According to the police source, a six-member gang was involved in many other criminal activities including accused Alamgir, Syed Agha, Ruhhullah, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Atif and Abdul Wahid.

The police recovered stolen items from gang including two motorcycles, five pistols with 22 rounds and Rs 170,000 from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.