UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatehjang Police Arrested Six-member Robbers Gang

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Fatehjang Police arrested six-member robbers gang

The Fatehjang police here on Monday arrested a six-member gang of robbers including two Afghan nationals and recovered motorcycle, a big amount in cash and illegal arms

FATEHJANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Fatehjang police here on Monday arrested a six-member gang of robbers including two Afghan nationals and recovered motorcycle, a big amount in cash and illegal arms.

According to the police source, a six-member gang was involved in many other criminal activities including accused Alamgir, Syed Agha, Ruhhullah, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Atif and Abdul Wahid.

The police recovered stolen items from gang including two motorcycles, five pistols with 22 rounds and Rs 170,000 from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Alamgir Shakeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

10 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore discuss bilateral cooper ..

10 minutes ago

‘Comprehensive Medical Examination Centre’ lau ..

25 minutes ago

Moskalkova Says Will Not Attend Vyshinsky Case Hea ..

4 minutes ago

11,849 riders challaned for not wearing helmet, Rs ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.