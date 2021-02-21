UrduPoint.com
Fatehullah Strongly Condemned Attack On Geo TV

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Fatehullah strongly condemned attack on Geo TV

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development GB Fatehullah Khan has strongly condemned the attack on the office of private television (Geo) and said that the attack on the media institution was a cowardly act.

He said that PTI government fully believes in the freedom of the press.

He hoped that the Sindh government would play its role in ensuring the security of the Jang / Geo office.

