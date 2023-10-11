Fatemi for two-state solution to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Ambassador (R) Tariq Fatemi Wednesday called on the Western powers to exhibit moral courage and convince the Israelis to agree to a two-state solution as agreed upon by both parties as the only way forward to end the longstanding dispute which resulted in a loss of many innocent Palestinian lives, especially children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Ambassador (R) Tariq Fatemi Wednesday called on the Western powers to exhibit moral courage and convince the Israelis to agree to a two-state solution as agreed upon by both parties as the only way forward to end the longstanding dispute which resulted in a loss of many innocent Palestinian lives, especially children.

He was speaking at an event titled ‘The Recent Events in Palestine and its Consequences’ organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Islamabad here.

Ambassador Fatemi said that the recent events were unfolding in a manner that was worrying and of grave concern.

He said that the Palestinians notwithstanding the destruction of their infrastructure, were not ready to yield but had become bolder in their resolve.

He further added that the Palestinians of Gaza had demonstrated unprecedented endurance, perseverance, and ability to

stand for what they believed in, which was their right to statehood.

He further added that the flames of freedom could not be subdued by any power. The fact that this recent action had only strengthened the Palestinians’ resolve was a clear testament to their commitment to their struggle for freedom.