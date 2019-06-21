FATF acknowledges steps taken by Pakistan to improve AML-CFT regime

(@FahadShabbir)

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in its Plenary meeting, acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT) regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Financial Action Task Force FATF ), in its Plenary meeting, acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT) regime.

The task force, however, highlighted the need for further actions for implementing the Action Plan.

The Plenary Meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) took place at Orlando, USA, from June 16-21, 2019, according to press statement issued by Finance Ministry here Friday.

The meeting reviewed the compliance of a number of countries, including Pakistan with the international standards on AML-CFT.

Pakistan was placed by FATF in its Compliance Document in view of an Action Plan agreed with Pakistan in June 2018 to strengthen its AML/CFT Regime, the statement said.

FATF reviewed progress made by Pakistan towards the implementation of the Action Plan.

"It acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its AML/CFT regime and highlighted the need for further actions for implementing the Action Plan", the statement said.

FATF will undertake the next review of Pakistan's Progress in October 2019.

"The Government of Pakistan reiterates its commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure completion of the Action Plan in a timely manner," the statement added.