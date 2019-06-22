FATF acknowledges steps taken by Pakistan to improve counter terror financing regime

The Financial Action Task Force has acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its counter financing terrorism regime and highlighted the need for further actions for implementing the Action Plan

During its plenary meeting at Orlando United States, FATF rviewed the compliance of a number of countries including Pakistan on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism.Pakistan was placed by FATF in its Compliance Document in view of an Action Plan agreed with Pakistan in June 2018 to strengthen its Anti Money Laundering, Counter Financing Terrorism Regime.FATF will undertake the next review of Pakistan's Progress in October 2019.