UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FATF Acknowledges Steps Taken By Pakistan To Improve Counter Terror Financing Regime

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:19 PM

FATF acknowledges steps taken by Pakistan to improve counter terror financing regime

The Financial Action Task Force has acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its counter financing terrorism regime and highlighted the need for further actions for implementing the Action Plan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) The Financial Action Task Force has acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its counter financing terrorism regime and highlighted the need for further actions for implementing the Action Plan.

During its plenary meeting at Orlando United States, FATF rviewed the compliance of a number of countries including Pakistan on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism.Pakistan was placed by FATF in its Compliance Document in view of an Action Plan agreed with Pakistan in June 2018 to strengthen its Anti Money Laundering, Counter Financing Terrorism Regime.FATF will undertake the next review of Pakistan's Progress in October 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Orlando United States Money June October 2018 2019 Financial Action Task Force

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

12 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

7 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

8 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

8 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.