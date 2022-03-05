FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to retain Pakistan on its grey list till June to achieve its targets.

The global terror financing watchdog made this decision even after Pakistan completed 26 out of 27 points. The FATF said that the next review of Pakistan’s progress would be undertaken in June.

Last month, Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin had said that it was an injustice that Pakistan was not removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) despite implementing its 27 points.

Pakistan, he said, had to implement upon 28 points of action plan given by the FATF and the country successfully implemented 27 points.

Tarin said, “Any country who has implemented 27 points is removed from the FATF’s grey list but it is an injustice that the same precedent is not being followed in our case,”.

The minister, however, said that Pakistan would soon be removed from the grey list, and blamed the successive governments for inclusion of Pakistan in the grey list and said that they would have done something wrong that led to the decision from the anti-money-laundering watchdog.