FATF formally removes Pakistan from grey list

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) The Financial Action Task Force has announced to formally remove Pakistan from its grey list.

This was announced by FATF President T Raja Kumar in Paris on Friday.

He said Pakistan had been on the grey list since 2018 and after a lot of work by the Pakistani authorities, they completed a combined 34 action items to address deficiencies in the anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing systems.

Raja Kumar said FATF welcomes this significant progress as a result Pakistan can now more effectively tackle anti-money laundering and terror financing.

He said an FATF team has verified that the reforms are in place and that there is a high-level of commitment and capacity to sustain those reforms. He said these reforms are good for the stability of the country and the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the removal of Pakistan's name from FATF grey list.

In a series of tweets, he said Pakistan's exiting the FATF grey list is a vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years.

He congratulated the civil and military leadership as well as all institutions whose hard work led to today's success.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the role and efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, their teams and all political parties for putting up a united front to get Pakistan out of the grey list.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has congratulated the nation and coalition parties on Pakistan's exit from FATF grey list.

In her tweets on Friday, she said it is the second time that Pakistan’s name was removed from the grey list under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

She said the national integrity and interest are supreme to the allied parties whether they are in the government or the opposition.