FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement its more recommendations: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson says that majority members of FATF have appreciated Pakistan for complying with recommendations of international financial watchdog body.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang has revealed that Financial Action Task force (FATF) has given Pakistan more time to implement action plan as suggested by the financial watchdog.

According to the details, Geng Shuang revealed that FATF gave more time to Pakistan for compliance on its previous recommendation, asking the government to enforce action plan given by the watchdog.

He expressed these views while briefing to the reporters at Chinese Foreign Ministry office.

A reporter asked him that whether China’s position on Pakistan in the matter had changed who said that Pakistan made enormous efforts in improving its counter-terror financing system, which has been recognized by the vast majority of FATF members at its latest plenary meeting concluded on February 20 in Paris," Geng stated in response.

“Pakistan was allowed more time to implement more recommendations given by the organization,” said the Chinese spokesperson. He was responding to a question about reports from Indian publications that had claimed that Beijing will be joining India and other countries in 'sending a strong message to Pakistan' and urging it to “fulfill the commitment to fight terror financing and money laundering,”.

He said that China’s position on the relevant issues would remain unchanged, adding that Pakistan has made enormous efforts in clamping down on terror financing network. The majority of the members of FATF recognized Pakistan’s efforts against money laundering and terror-financing.