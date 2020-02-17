FATF holds meeting to decide Pakistan’s fate

(@fidahassanain)

A Pakistan delegation led by Minister Hammad Azhar will present arguments and proofs regarding steps taken to curb money-laundering and terror financing.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will meet today to review steps taken by Pakistan in implementation of its 27-poinit action plan to decide its fate about name in the grey list.

A Paris-based international money laundering watchdog has observed that Pakistan is gradually making progress in compliance of 27 points to stop money laundering and terror financing.

The reports say that there is, however, no chance of placing Pakistan’s name at the black list as the country made huge progress in compliance of the points set by the gloal anti-money laundering body last year. On other hand, India has been making huge efforts to place Pakistan’s name on black list but all its nefarious designs failed to achieve the targets.

The analysts say that Pakistan just needed political and diplomatic efforts to get rid of grey list as technically it has made 14 points.

However, top official sources confirmed that the FATF joint group in its submitted report related to the ongoing plenary meeting at Paris had declared Pakistan compliant on fresh nine points. Earlier, Islamabad was cleared on five points.

A Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar is in Paris to represent Pakistan before FATF in its ongoing meetings from Feb 16 to Feb 21.

Earlier, FATF joint group meeting held recently in China had conveyed its findings to the plenary meeting , saying that Pakistan was observed as full compliant on fresh nine points out of the remaining 22 points. Pakistan, technically, has achieved 14 points.