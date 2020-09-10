UrduPoint.com
FATF Legislation To Be In Accordance With Constitution: Dr Farogh Nasim

Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:11 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Nasim on Thursday said the legislation on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would be in accordance with the Constitution

Talking to the members of Press Association of Supreme Court here, Dr Farogh said he was talking to the opposition every day for the FATF-related legislation.

As regards the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, he said India had not yet made any contact in that respect. The government was taking steps in the case in light of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision.

He viewed that corruption had weakened the country.

In fact the political elite had weakened the country, he added.

Dr Farogh said the issue of enforced disappearance was serious. "I am sure that state institutions are not involved in enforced disappearances." He said he did not want to again become the federal law minister after quitting the post, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan had pursued to take oath.

About Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, Dr Farogh Nasim said the MQM had thrown its founder out as it only looked after the interests of Pakistan.

The MQM-Pakistan was the only political party while the MQM London had no status, he added.\932

