FATF must investigate India on fraudulently transactions: PTI Fehmida Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Thursday demanded that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) must investigate the money laundering element from 44 Indian banks and put India on grey list till the conclusion.

"As 1.53 billion Dollars amount were fraudulently transferred in over 3000 transactions." said a press release issued here.

She said after failed attempts to push Pakistan to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, over accusations of money laundering and terror financing, India itself has been caught with its pants down. "India with its proven history always made troubles for Pakistan with baseless propaganda, now it's time for world community to take action on the account of these transactions which is great concern for us , might be this money used against Pakistan instability." she added.

"Now it is an opportunity for our foreign office to highlight the dark side of India. "Those who blame Pakistan in the FATF should see their own face in the mirror" she said.

According the details, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) from suspicious activity reports (SAR) filed by American banks reveal that 44 Indian banks - public, private and foreign - were flagged for these transactions. These could relate to activities such as money laundering, terrorism and drugs.

She said FATF's recommendations and rules should also be followed equally in India. Far from it, an accountable, dynamic, transparent, and well-regulated financial architecture driven by the rule of law and financial professionalism.

Jamali also said India has been continuously trying to destabilize Pakistan to divert attention from its own internal chaos, she said India is interfering in Balochistan province of Pakistan at the same time it is also adversely affecting peace efforts in Afghanistan.

India always wants incidents of terrorism to divert world's attention. She said it is India, which orchestrated the drama of Pulwama attack.