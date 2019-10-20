UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FATF Praised Govt's Steps To Eradicate Money Laundering, Terrorism: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:50 PM

FATF praised govt's steps to eradicate money laundering, terrorism: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) praised the government's measures to eradicate money laundering and terrorism and this was recognition of Pakistan's sincere efforts.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Pakistan was determined to take more steps in this regard. India failed in its nefarious designs to get Pakistan in blacklist, she added.

She said when India tried to get Pakistan blacklisted, Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts to bring forth the true and real image of Pakistan.

She said at this moment, those who opposed the creation of Pakistan were creating hurdles in achieving the destination of a stable Pakistan.

Pakistan was in the grey list and the next few months were very important, she said and asked why in this situation Moulana with the militia and jathas wanted to become a symbol of terror and tarnish the identity and dignity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Money Sunday Financial Action Task Force Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

12 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

14 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

14 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.