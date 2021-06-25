UrduPoint.com
FATF Recognizes Pakistan's Efforts To Come Out Of Its Grey List: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:27 PM

FATF recognizes Pakistan's efforts to come out of its grey list: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had recognized Pakistan's progress and efforts to come out of its grey list.

Pakistan was included in grey list during the tenures of previous governments both Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as they did not make any proper legislation in that regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the incumbent government had done a remarkable work and efforts made to address multi-challenges faced by the country for combating financing of terrorism, besides improving the national economy.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would not be included in FATF black list. The whole nation was well aware about those who were involved in money laundering, he added.

Replying to a question, Farrukh Habib said the country had rendered supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism to eliminate it completely. Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for terrorism and subversive activities, he added.

