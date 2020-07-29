FATF related legislation passed without bypassing any procedure: Farogh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem Wednesday said the government did not bypass or violate any procedure to get passed the legislation in the National Assembly to meet the country's obligations to Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Speaking in the Senate, he said the Parliament would have to pass the FATF related legislation before August 6 to meet its international obligations and protect its national security interest.

He said Pakistan adopted the Vienna Convention in 1964 and now it was not possible for it to stay out of the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said the government laid the ordinances in the Parliament according to the procedure prescribed in the 18th Amendment of the Constitution and as per Article 89(2).

He said the opposition could have excluded the President's power to promulgate ordinance in the 18th Constitutional Amendment but it did not.

The ordinance could be brought if the Parliament was not in session, he explained, adding the Supreme Court in an order stated that an ordinance could not be brought twice.

He said advisers and special assistants were appointed by the government according to the constitutional provisions and it was not appropriate to say it was against democracy. The number of advisers were mentioned in the constitution.

He clarified that he was the member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) which had parted ways with Altaf Hussain.

Responding to the criticism of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan, he recalled that Aziz Munshi was attorney general in the government of Nawaz Sharif while Sharifuddin Pirzada also gave advice to Nawaz Sharif on legal matters.