FATF should investigate India on fraudulently transactions: Fehmida Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali Thursday urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to investigate the money laundering made through 44 Indian banks and placed India on the grey list.

She, in statement, said after futile efforts to push Pakistan to the FATF blacklist, over accusations of money laundering and terror financing, India itself had been caught with its pants down. In India, around 1.53 billion Dollars were fraudulently transferred in over 3,000 transactions.

She said India with its proven history always made troubles for Pakistan with baseless propaganda, now it was time for world community to take action on the account of those transactions.

"Those who blame Pakistan in the FATF should see their own face in the mirror" she added.

According to the details, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) from suspicious activity reports (SAR) filed by American banks reveal that 44 Indian banks - public, private and foreign - were flagged for these transactions. These could relate to activities such as; money laundering, terrorism and drugs. She said FATF's recommendations and rules should also be followed equally on India.

Jamali also said India had been continuously trying to destabilize Pakistan to divert attention from its own internal chaos. She said India was interfering in Balochistan and at the same time it was also adversely affecting peace efforts in Afghanistan.

She said it was India which orchestrated the drama of Pulwama attack.