FATF victimizing Pakistan: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday unanimously adopted resolution felicitating nation on the auspicious day of independence and resolving commitment to serve Pakistan to the best abilities as a dignified and independent nation.

The committee also strongly condemned the ongoing Indian curfew in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the government to take more rigorous actions to counter the propaganda and illegal moves of the Indian government and drag PM Narednra Modi in ICJ and UNSC.

The meeting was chaired by Rehman Malik.

The senate body strongly condemned the Cyber attack by Indian spy network. Rehman Malik said that India was involved in cyber- crimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities.

He said that Indian hackers had stolen data of different countries and sell it to rival countries and the data of individuals for blackmailing.

He advised the Ministry of Interior to direct all the departments to establish iron curtains to protect national data.

Rehman Malik expressed that FATF was playing a discriminatory role as it was victimizing Pakistan while favoring India.

He informed that he had written a letter to FATF President to remove Pakistan's name from its grey list and proceed against Prime Minister Modi for his role in money laundering and terror financing adding but discriminatory treatment being meted out to Pakistan.

He said that as policy making body and business group, FATAF had no right to put any country in Grey List or Black List.

Rehman Malik said that the existing procedure for issuance of CNIC for disabled persons should be reviewed on merit basis and the government should prepare comprehensive SOPs for issuance of CNIC with special logo of disability.

He said that the nature of disability should be mentioned on the CNIC specifically and the certificate of disability should be issued by the medical board of government hospital.

He said that 2% quota as per given provisions in the recruitment rules of the government should be ensured by the government and all buildings shall have escalators or ramps from Parking to last floor to facilitate the special persons.

The committee also considered matter of starred question that the residents of a number of Private Housing Societies in the ICT were not being provided electricity and gas connections on account of said Housing Societies being declared illegal by the CDA.

Rehman Malik said that the residents should not be punished for any illegal act of the owners of the private housing societies.

He said that the residence should be given one time waiver by the CDA. He also directed the Ministry of Interior to fix responsibility on those officers who remained silent on this matter since 2004 and even remained unable to act in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The committee considered the matter related to Private Housing Societies that had encroached upon the government Land in Lohi Bhair, Islamabad.

The CDA submitted its report in writing on which Chairman expressed his dissatisfaction and said that it was a criminal negligence on the part of CDA that it remained silent on the mushroom growth of illegal housing societies in the capital.

He pointed out that encroachment and illegal construction in sector E-11of Islamabad was the glaring example of incompetence and corruption in the CDA.

He said that the issue of all illegal housing societies and the land encroached upon by them would be taken up in a separate meeting and CDA was directed to come up with details of all those who had encroached upon government lands in ICT, Islamabad.

The committee considered the matter of seizure of an alleged ship involved in smuggling of oil from Iran into Pakistan at Port Qasim Karachi.