FATF will take notice against India over its role in JT blast: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already shared solid evidences of Indian state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan with the international community.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed the confidence that Financial Action Task Force will take notice against India over its involvement in terrorist blast in Lahore.

The Foreign Minister said now, we have irrefutable evidences of Indian terror financing.

He stated if FATF does not take any notice of India’s financing of terrorism, then it would appear that it was a political forum and not a technical one.

The Foreign Minister also reiterated that Pakistan has taken steps against money laundering and terror financing through effective legislation as in the past.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it is Pakistan's right to raise voice against such double standards.