Father, 2 Sons Die, Car Falls Into Canal In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:42 PM

Father, 2 sons die, car falls into canal in Sargodha

3 persons including father and his two sons have died after a speedy car has fallen in a canal in Sargodha.A speedy car lost its balance and fell into the canal in the area of North Salanwali, a suburb of Sargodha

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) 3 persons including father and his two sons have died after a speedy car has fallen in a canal in Sargodha.A speedy car lost its balance and fell into the canal in the area of North Salanwali, a suburb of Sargodha.

According to media report, Muhammad Farooq with his sons Allah Dad 10 and Bilal 5 drowned and lost their lives while 3 persons including have been rescued.Police told online that over speed has caused the incident while the family was on its way to condole with their relatives over a death .

