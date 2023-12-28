Open Menu

Father, 3 Children Received Burn Injuries In Cylinder Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Father, 3 children received burn injuries in cylinder blast

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A man and his three children suffered burn injuries after the LPG cylinder caught fire with a bang when they ignited it to cook breakfast Thursday morning at a village in Khangarh town, district Muzaffargarh.

The blast and subsequent fire caused injuries to Zahra (6), Wajid (5), Shiraz (4) and their father Shahzad.

Five years old Wajid's body suffered 90 percent burns while four years old Shiraz received 70 percent injuries. Six years old Zahra had burn injuries on 40 percent of her body, however, her father Shahzad had only 10 percent burns.

Rescuers said that people of the area had already extinguished the fire on self help basis when they reached the site. They shifted the injured children to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh after giving them first aid treatment, Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire LPG Shiraz Man Muzaffargarh SITE Khangarh Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

6 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

16 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

16 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

16 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

16 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

16 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

16 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

16 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

16 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan