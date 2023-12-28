Father, 3 children received burn injuries in cylinder blast

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A man and his three children suffered burn injuries after the LPG cylinder caught fire with a bang when they ignited it to cook breakfast Thursday morning at a village in Khangarh town, district Muzaffargarh.

The blast and subsequent fire caused injuries to Zahra (6), Wajid (5), Shiraz (4) and their father Shahzad.

Five years old Wajid's body suffered 90 percent burns while four years old Shiraz received 70 percent injuries. Six years old Zahra had burn injuries on 40 percent of her body, however, her father Shahzad had only 10 percent burns.

Rescuers said that people of the area had already extinguished the fire on self help basis when they reached the site. They shifted the injured children to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh after giving them first aid treatment, Rescue 1122 spokesman said.