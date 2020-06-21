UrduPoint.com
'Father Acts As Shield In Protecting Children From Hardships'

Sun 21st June 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said on Sunday that father was not only loved his children but also act as a shield in protecting them from hardships of life.

In her message to mark the Father's Day, she said, "Our values teach us to respect father.

" She said that hard work of father play a significant role in the lives of children to make them successful. she said, "The day is about appreciating the untiring efforts and love of father."Alhamra also launched a beautiful tune in connection with theFather's day.

