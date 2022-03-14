UrduPoint.com

Father And Daughter Get PhD Degrees In Same Convocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Father and daughter get PhD degrees in same convocation

Despite a big difference in age, circumstances brought a man and his daughter together to receive their PhD degrees in a convocation ceremony of the University of Engineering Peshawar held here the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Despite a big difference in age, circumstances brought a man and his daughter together to receive their PhD degrees in a convocation ceremony of the University of Engineering Peshawar held here the other day.

The Assistant Professor of Engineering University Peshawar Dr Masood Khan did his PhD in Mechatronics while his daughter, Dr Nadia Masood completed her PhD in Electrical Engineering, achieving a unique distinction in educational field.

Talking to media persons Masood Khan said he could not complete his PhD degree in time due to some domestic responsibilities however he added receiving the PhD degree along with his daughter on the same day was a moment of pride for him.

Dr Masood urged the parents not to differentiate among daughters and sons and provide equal opportunities to both in every sector of life. Receiving a PhD degree, he said was not an easy task however his daughter worked hard and got the fruit of her effort.

Dr Nadia on the occasion thanked her parents for providing her strong support in obtaining her PhD degree and said receiving this degree was pride both for her and the family.

She also stressed upon parents to support their children in education sector so that they could achieve their goals.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Man Same Sardar Masood Khan Family Media

Recent Stories

35 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in DGK

35 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in DGK

2 minutes ago
 No fuel shortage, 'highest stocks cover' available ..

No fuel shortage, 'highest stocks cover' available for one month: Hammad Azhar

2 minutes ago
 Five hurt in road mishap

Five hurt in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 National Championship: Diamond Paints, Newage/Mast ..

National Championship: Diamond Paints, Newage/Master Paints in semis

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests suspect in murder case

Police arrests suspect in murder case

26 minutes ago
 Mepco worker electrocuted in a mishap

Mepco worker electrocuted in a mishap

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>