Father And Son Killed, Another Injured In Mardan Firing
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A man and his son were killed and another son was critically injured in a firing incident that occurred over a property dispute in Mardan's Toro Sawarian area on Tuesday.
Police said, the deceased were identified as 56-year-old Sarbuland and his 37-year-old son, Adil.
The injured was 24-year-old Bakht Buland who was immediately rushed to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) for urgent medical treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were transferred to Toro Hospital.
Police said the attackers and victims were close relatives. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to apprehend those responsible.
