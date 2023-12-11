Father and son nabbed for counterfeit currency business

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

The Pakistan Bazar police station in District West on Monday apprehended a father and son duo engaged in the business of counterfeit currency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Bazar police station in District West on Monday apprehended a father and son duo engaged in the business of counterfeit currency. As per the District West spokesperson, the arrested individuals were found in possession of fake Pakistani notes amounting to millions of rupees.

Numerous complaints were lodged against the accused for circulating counterfeit Currency post purchases. The police conducted an operation near Rehmat Chowk, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

During the operation, authorities recovered 100 counterfeit notes of Rs 5000 each, totalling Rs 5,00,000, along with a motorcycle from the arrested individuals. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, identified as Muhammad Nafees and his son Muhammad Talha. Further investigations are underway.

