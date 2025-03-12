Father and son shot dead in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a father and his son in Havelian Muslimabad area of Abbottabad.

According to police, Mudassir Khan along with with his father, Akhtar Khan were present at Khokhar Maira location when unknown assailants approached them in a car and started shooting.

Both the father and son succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Police transferred the bodies to Havelian Hospital for further procedures. An investigation into the incident has been initiated to arrest the escaped attackers.