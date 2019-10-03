UrduPoint.com
Father Appeals For Bringing Back His Son's Body From Macedonia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019

The father of a 23-year old boy Imran Abbas, who died in an attempt to reach Macedonia from Greece on September 29, appealed to the government for the bringing back his son's body from the said country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The father of a 23-year old boy Imran Abbas, who died in an attempt to reach Macedonia from Greece on September 29, appealed to the government for the bringing back his son's body from the said country.

Imran Abbas, bearing passport number KQ1012181 belonged to Gujrat, Punjab and departed for Turkey some four years back in order to reach Greece, Muhammad Aslam, the son's father told APP here.

He said his son was hit by a train while traveling to Macedonia.

The family of Imran had requested to the government to help them in bringing back their son's body from Macedonia.

