Father Arrested For Killing His Daughter
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 05:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a father who killed his daughter brutally a week ago in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police station.
According to a police spokesman, the accused Maqsood had killed the daughter with a sharp instrument.
Wah Cantt Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim's mother and arrested the accused.
The accused is being interrogated, SHO told.