Open Menu

Father Arrested For Killing Minor Stepson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Father arrested for killing minor stepson

Resolving a month-old blind murder case of Khairpur Sadaat Town, Alipur police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of killing his six-year-old stepson

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Resolving a month-old blind murder case of Khairpur Sadaat Town, Alipur police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of killing his six-year-old stepson.

DSP Chaudhry Fayyaz-ul-Haq said that police employed modern technology with traditional investigations technique to bring to book the killer of innocent child Abdullah.

The accused has been arrested and confessed to have committed the crime, DSP said and added he would recommend SHO Noor Khan and his team for appreciation certificate from IGP Punjab, according to police spokesman.

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Punjab Man Khairpur Alipur From

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

19 minutes ago
 DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

19 minutes ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

19 minutes ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

23 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

23 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

23 minutes ago
Seminar held on child protection

Seminar held on child protection

48 seconds ago
 Food authority confiscates substandard, unregister ..

Food authority confiscates substandard, unregistered products during raids in No ..

49 seconds ago
 Mushahid identifies leadership, adaptability as dr ..

Mushahid identifies leadership, adaptability as drivers of China's global succes ..

22 minutes ago
 PM expresses sympathies, solidarity with Spain ove ..

PM expresses sympathies, solidarity with Spain over loss of lives in floods

52 seconds ago
 AIOU approves two new programs BS IR, Psychology

AIOU approves two new programs BS IR, Psychology

54 seconds ago
 PTA continues crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM ..

PTA continues crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan