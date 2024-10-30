Father Arrested For Killing Minor Stepson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Resolving a month-old blind murder case of Khairpur Sadaat Town, Alipur police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of killing his six-year-old stepson
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Resolving a month-old blind murder case of Khairpur Sadaat Town, Alipur police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of killing his six-year-old stepson.
DSP Chaudhry Fayyaz-ul-Haq said that police employed modern technology with traditional investigations technique to bring to book the killer of innocent child Abdullah.
The accused has been arrested and confessed to have committed the crime, DSP said and added he would recommend SHO Noor Khan and his team for appreciation certificate from IGP Punjab, according to police spokesman.
