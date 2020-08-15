UrduPoint.com
Father Arrested For Selling Daughters

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:19 PM

Kalu Khan Police recovered two minor girls aged 10 and 12 and arrested their father for allegedly selling his daughters here on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Kalu Khan Police recovered two minor girls aged 10 and 12 and arrested their father for allegedly selling his daughters here on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kalu Khan, Musif Khan said the accused Hidayatullah tried to sell her daughters with the help of broker named Mumtaz in Dagai area.

The broker shifted the young girls to a house for further shifting them to Punjab.

The two girls, Asma (12), and Husna (10) were allegedly being sold in Punjab for an amount of Rs 3,50,000 while advance amount was also received by the middleman, Police said.

SHO Kalu Khan on a tip off raided at the house and recovered the girls.

Police registered a case under section 810 /52, CPA / 34. Police said search for the middleman Mumtaz was underway

