Father arrested over alleged murder of girl

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The police have started an investigation after suspicious death of a 13-year old girl.The Khairpur Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

Earlier, SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi had taken notice after suspicious body of a girl had been found in the village Alam Khan Gopang and ordered to constitute an inquiry committee to determine whether it was a suicide or a murder.

The SSP Khairpur said it was premature to say that it was a case of molestation and strangulation; however, the postmortem report would determine the cause of the death.