UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girl

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Father arrested over alleged murder of girl

The police have started an investigation after suspicious death of a 13-year old girl.The Khairpur Police have arrested the accused and started investigation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The police have started an investigation after suspicious death of a 13-year old girl.The Khairpur Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

Earlier, SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi had taken notice after suspicious body of a girl had been found in the village Alam Khan Gopang and ordered to constitute an inquiry committee to determine whether it was a suicide or a murder.

The SSP Khairpur said it was premature to say that it was a case of molestation and strangulation; however, the postmortem report would determine the cause of the death.

Related Topics

Murder Police Suicide Khairpur Saud

Recent Stories

Effective traffic management system

32 seconds ago

IGP inaugurates exhibition on road safety, environ ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, US Diplomat Discu ..

5 minutes ago

One in Four People in UK Found It Harder to Follow ..

5 minutes ago

Covid-19 patient dies, 76 more cases reported in H ..

5 minutes ago

UKs Post-Brexit Points-Based Immigration System Co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.