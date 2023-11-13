Open Menu

Father Arrested Over Filicide

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Father arrested over filicide

Sadar police have arrested an addict man on charge of filicide in Ahmad Din Valley

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Sadar police have arrested an addict man on charge of filicide in Ahmad Din Valley.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Zarina Kausar resident of Ahmad Din Valley called Rescue 15 at night and told that her husband Umair Ali resident of Ahmad Din Valley had killed his 1.

5-year-old daughter Jannat Bibi after getting infuriated over a minor dispute when the ill-fated girl was sleeping in the house.

Receiving call, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

The police also arrested the accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.

