Father Arrested Over Killing Son
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 04:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) City Samundri police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man for killing his infant
son during a scuffle with his wife.
A police spokesman said Haidar Abbas of Video Market Sammundri tortured his wife Sonia Haneef
during a scuffle over some domestic dispute but accidentally his punch hit his son Ali Hasnain
(three months).
As a result, the baby died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
On information, the City Sammundri police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.
