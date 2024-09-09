Father arrested over killing son

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) City Samundri police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man for killing his infant

son during a scuffle with his wife.

A police spokesman said Haidar Abbas of Video Market Sammundri tortured his wife Sonia Haneef

during a scuffle over some domestic dispute but accidentally his punch hit his son Ali Hasnain

(three months).

As a result, the baby died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

On information, the City Sammundri police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.