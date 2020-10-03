UrduPoint.com
Father Booked For Hoax Call Of Kidnapping Daughter

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Father booked for hoax call of kidnapping daughter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have held a father accused of holding fake call to register abduction complaint of his three years old daughter under malafide intention to book wife and in-laws.

According to Khan Garh Police Station, Sabir Hussein called on Emergency Helpline number 15 to register false complaint of daughter Fatima being kidnapped by someone. SHO Chaudhary Javed Akhtar responding quickly to the call reached out to the complainant who suspected his angry wife and her brothers for kidnapping of the girl.

As soon as investigation proceeded, police came to know that it was a drama orchestrated none other but the caller own. Later, police traced the girl from the place called Dai Mari Walla located Multan road from possession of his real brother.

Accused said to investigation officials that he had conspired to trap the complaint nominates in fit of fury following domestic dispute. Police arrested the fake caller and booked him for approaching to register false case.

