Father Charged For Subjecting Torture To His Daughter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested stepfather for subjecting torture to his daughter brutally in the Race Course area, informed the police spokesman here on Thursday.

The race course police took immediate action and registered a case and held Khawar, the stepfather of the affected girl.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has taken action on the complaint of violence against the girl on social media and sought a report of the incident from SP Potohar.

The CPO said that violence against children was intolerable, the accused would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have arrested 23 professional beggars during the operation. According to the police spokesman, the beggars were held in different areas of the city.

