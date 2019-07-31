Father, Daughter Crushed To Death In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:19 PM
A man and his daughter were crushed to death under the wheels of a trailer near Mahmood Kot chowk in Sanawan
According to police, Raheem Buksh, resident of Daya Chokha along with his young daughter was riding a bicycle when a rashly driven trailer crushed them near Mahmood Kot chowk.
Both the father and daughter sustained serious injuries and succumbed to their injuries when they were being shifted to hospital.