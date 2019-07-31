Father, daughter crushed to death in Multan

A man and his daughter were crushed to death under the wheels of a trailer near Mahmood Kot chowk in Sanawan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A man and his daughter were crushed to death under the wheels of a trailer near Mahmood Kot chowk in Sanawan.

According to police, Raheem Buksh, resident of Daya Chokha along with his young daughter was riding a bicycle when a rashly driven trailer crushed them near Mahmood Kot chowk.

Both the father and daughter sustained serious injuries and succumbed to their injuries when they were being shifted to hospital.