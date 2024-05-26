Father, Daughter Killed As Van Runs Over Them
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) An old person and his daughter were killed after a speeding van ran over them near Adda 9 Kassi Vehari road on Sunday.
According to details, 55 years old Liaqat Hussnain resident of Chak No 4T was going to drop his daughter off at Makhdoom Rasheed Girls College on the motorcycle when an over speeding van hit them from behind.
As a result, both died on the spot.
The relatives blocked the road and demanded action against the involved persons. The relatives and eyewitnesses said that two vans were going to Multan from Vehari at high speed.
The bodies were handed over to heirs after two hours of negotiations.
APP/qbs-sak
