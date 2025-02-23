Open Menu

Father, Daughter Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Father, daughter killed in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A man and his daughter were killed while eight others of the family sustained injuries in a collision between a mini van and trailer near Chak-133 Mian Channu, on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a family of 10 members were going to meet their relatives at Mian Channu from Khanewal by a mini van when a speeding trailer collided with their vehicle. Resultantly, 50-year old Ashiq Ali, son of Muhammad Rafique, and his 17-year old daughter Sadia Eman died on-the-spot.

Eight other members of the family including Kahdija Bibi, Nasreen Bibi, Sidra Fatima, Umm-e-Habiba, Mahnoor, Arooj Fatima and driver of the van Zaffar Iqbal sustained serious injuries.

The injured and bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu from where one injured girl was referred to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal due to her critical injuries, Rescue-1122 sources confirmed.

The police concerned also started investigation into the incident.

APP/qbs

Recent Stories

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour ..

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title

16 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partner ..

United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cas ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomo ..

Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for ..

Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change

1 hour ago
 3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on ..

3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February

2 hours ago
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dh ..

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..

3 hours ago
 FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

4 hours ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

4 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

4 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan