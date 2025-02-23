Father, daughter killed in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A man and his daughter were killed while eight others of the family sustained injuries in a collision between a mini van and trailer near Chak-133 Mian Channu, on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a family of 10 members were going to meet their relatives at Mian Channu from Khanewal by a mini van when a speeding trailer collided with their vehicle. Resultantly, 50-year old Ashiq Ali, son of Muhammad Rafique, and his 17-year old daughter Sadia Eman died on-the-spot.

Eight other members of the family including Kahdija Bibi, Nasreen Bibi, Sidra Fatima, Umm-e-Habiba, Mahnoor, Arooj Fatima and driver of the van Zaffar Iqbal sustained serious injuries.

The injured and bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu from where one injured girl was referred to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal due to her critical injuries, Rescue-1122 sources confirmed.

The police concerned also started investigation into the incident.

APP/qbs