Father, daughter killed in roof collapse

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) ::A man and his daughter were killed when roof of their house collapsed in village Mahoora of District Kurram.

According to details, roof of dilapidated house buckled due to rain.

Owner of the house, Muhammad Ali and his three-year-old daughter killed in the incident.

Bodies of both were retrieved by locals and workers of Rescue 1122.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Turi has expressed grief over the incident and prayed for eternal peace of departed souls.