Father, daughter shot dead in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Assailants on Thursday shot dead a man and his daughter in Khar area of Malakand district.

According to Levies, the incident occurred in Khar near Batkhela where a man and his daughter were on their way to home when assailants opened fired at them killing both on the spot.

Levies personnel soon after receiving information reached the crime scene and collected evidence for investigation. Later, the dead bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital Batkhela for medico-legal procedure.