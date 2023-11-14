A man died of cardiac arrest after hearing the news of the sudden death of his son in a road incident in the Pindi gheb town of Attock on Tuesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A man died of cardiac arrest after hearing the news of the sudden death of his son in a road incident in the Pindi gheb town of Attock on Tuesday.

As per police details, Muhammad Ali a native of village Baba Haleem, was admitted to the Tehsil headquarters hospital due to illness, where his son Sher Khan came to meet his father.

Sher Khan was a soldier in Pak Army who had come on leave to see his sick father.

Unfortunately, when he was going back to his home after delivering him lunch to his father he met with an incident and died on the spot.

When his father witnessed the body of his son in the hospital, he received cardiac arrest and died on the spot.

