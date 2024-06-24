Father dies rescuing daughter from well

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A man fell to death while retrieving his 12-year-old daughter from a narrow well in Malakabad village of Kaludher area in Razar tehsil here on Monday.

Police said a 12-year-old girl fell into a well of her house and his father, named Lal Zarin in a bid to rescue his daughter also fell into the deep well.

Soon after receiving information, a team of Rescue 1122 headed by District Emergency Officer, Owais Babar reached the site and after a brief effort retrieved both the father and daughter from the well.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced the father as dead while the condition of the girl was stated to be out of danger.

APP/shb/vak