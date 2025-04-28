Father dies saving son from train

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A man was hit to death by a train near Johar Colony in Urban Area police limits on Monday.

Police said that Eid Muhammad (33) was running behind his son who was rushing towards a train.

He succeed in protecting his son from the train but unfortunately he slipped and was killed by the train.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.