Father Dies Six Months After Daughter Donated Liver
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 08:04 PM
A 50-year-old man, who received a life-saving liver transplant from his daughter, passed away six months after her death
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A 50-year-old man, who received a life-saving liver transplant from his daughter, passed away six months after her death.
According to family sources, Khaleel Ahmed, a resident of Raja Ram, was suffering from a severe liver ailment. Doctors had advised him to undergo an urgent transplant.
His daughter, Muqaddas, a BS student, proved to be a match and bravely donated 60 percent of her liver at Gambat Hospital in Sindh.
Tragically, Muqaddas did not survive the procedure and passed away shortly after the transplant. Six months later, Khaleel Ahmed also died, reportedly unable to bear the grief of losing his daughter.
A large number of relatives and local residents attended his funeral prayers in Raja Ram.
